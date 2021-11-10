Bridget Otoo advises journalists to block social media bullies

• Do not entertain social media bullies, Bridget Otoo to journalists

Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has advised journalists to block and mute certain comments they cannot tolerate from social media bullies for their mental health.



She believes this will prevent people from passing insensitive comments on their platforms.



Speaking on Ghanaweb’s Lowdown show, she encouraged social media users to rather engage in intellectual arguments and not insult journalists via social media.

“… I always encourage people to use their block button, mute certain words you don’t want to see... You won’t lose anything and these people don’t put money in your pockets so mute them. It is not healthy people stop it. You can’t just come online and abuse someone because they said something you disagree with. If you disagree with them engage them intellectually,” she said



When asked by the host why media women and men fail to speak about their challenges, Bridget Otoo explained that “fear” of losing one’s job is one of the reasons journalists do not speak openly about their challenges.



“…it is fear, people in the media are some of the poorly paid but you never see them demonstrating. They will talk about teachers, nurses, police and not the media and yet they have issues. It's like we are being gagged, it is self-inflicting gag but here is a case you are being threatened of losing your job but I think it would change,” she added.



