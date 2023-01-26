Bridget Otoo defends NPP interference allegation against TV3 over ‘Johnnie’s Bite’   

Bridget Otoo

Metro TV journalist Bridget Otoo has defended an allegation she posted on Twitter, claiming that TV3 journalist Johnnie Hughes had been taken off the station’s flagship New Day programme because of political pressure.

Otoo, herself a former TV3 broadcaster, called out the General Manager of the station in a tweet dated January 23. She claimed that she had been pressured for political reasons six years ago prior to her exit.



Johnnie’s Bite returns



Hughes’ slot on the New Day programme had been off-air for a while, and her allegation fed into the narrative that it had been scrapped.



However, on January 25, Johnnie Hughes posted a flyer on his Twitter handle announcing that his slot would return on TV3 and 3FM at a later date to be announced.



A tweep in reaction to the news tagged Bridget Otoo with the claim that her earlier allegation had proven to be untrue.

In replying to the tweet, Otoo posted: "You should thank me rather. You are welcome. You’ve no idea what’s going on! Keep watching to keep him on radio and hopefully link to TV."



Johnnie Hughes’ section on the New Day programme, ‘Johnnie’s Bite’ had become famous for speaking truth to power and calling out issues of misgovernance and political impunity.



Earlier allegation:



In her earlier allegation, Bridget Otoo was responding to a 3FM artwork that asked, "Guess who is bringing the sauce for your morning breakfast?"



She alleged: "It’s @hughes_onair! You are taking him off New Day, bowing to the pressure of NPP to take him off. How do you do this to your main star on the show?

"Does Beatrice Agyemang think she can control the staff that come there?" She threw a potshot at the General Manager of the station.





You should thank me rather.



You are welcome.



You’ve no idea what’s going on!



Keep watching to keep him on radio. and hopefully link to TV

