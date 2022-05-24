Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties

Bridget Otto

Sir John's purported Will sparks outrage

Ministry says Sir John’s Achimota lands won’t be given to beneficiaries



Bridget Otoo asserts Lands Ministry wants to deceive Ghanaians



Broadcaster, Bridget Otto has described as “funny” a statement from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on the alleged last Will and testament of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.



The ministry on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, issued a statement to the effect that the Achimota Lands mentioned in the last Will will not be given to beneficiaries.



According to the statement signed by sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, “checks at the Lands and the Forestry Commissions, the repositories of the records of the lands in question, show no record of ownership of Lands at, the Achimota Forest or the Sakumono Ramsar Site, by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie”, hence the decision.

“I, as Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, have directed the Lands and Forestry Commission to deem any ownership of lands, both in the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar Site by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie as void,” the statement available to GhanaWeb further read.



In a series of tweets, however, the Metro TV journalist argued that the statement aims at deceiving the populace. While calling on Ghanaians not to be gullible, Bridget Otoo expressed conviction the ministry was aware of the land issue even before it became public.



“I’m sure the ministry of lands knew about it. This buga buga statement is just to throw sand in your eyes. Stay woke!



“The ministry of lands and Natural Resources statement is funny. I’m glad people are asking the right question,” Bridget Otto said.





The ministry of lands and Natural Resources ???????????????????????? statement is funny. I’m glad people are asking the right question #GoodMorningGhana — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) May 24, 2022

I’m sure the ministry of lands knew about it.



This buga buga statement is just to throw sand in your eyes. Stay woke! — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) May 24, 2022

We have gone from the Will is fake “Saman Y3 Will” to it is a subject of litigation, it is void and now “Beneficiaries won’t get forest and Ramsay site”



Oh Ghana! — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) May 24, 2022

The brouhaha about the Will comes after the government denied selling some parts of Achimota Forest. The denial was on the back of a news report suggesting that the government had gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of Achimota Forest.

A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an E.I., stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



But sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor dismissed these accusations at a press conference on Tuesday. He said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest.



He explained further that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.



Juxtaposing the government's remarks and Sir John's Will, some have questioned how the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission owned portions of the Achimota Forest land to have captured it in his Will.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.





