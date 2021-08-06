Bridget Otoo saga: Adom-Otchere claims Manasseh's ‘powerful man’ at Metro TV label

Host of Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere

•Adom-Otchere has conceded to being the 'powerful man' Manasseh mentioned in the statement

•He claims Manasseh is scared of him reason he failed to mention his name



•He has rubbished all the allegations made by Manasseh



In Manasseh Azure’s account of the event of August 3 2021 at Metro TV, aside the name of Bridget Otoo and the station which were mentioned, the celebrated investigative journalist did well not to cite any name or brand in his report.



In one of his nine-point statement posted on social media, Manasseh referred to an unamed powerful man who prevented Bridget Otoo from reading the August 3 evening news as earlier advertised.



In the third paragraph of the post, Manasseh makes mention of a certain ‘powerful’ man who he claims engineered everything with evidence of Bridget Otoo’s criticism of the government sent from his end to some authoritative figures at Metro TV.



“The chief instigator of the anti-Bridget Otoo agenda is a certain powerful man within Metro TV, who was sending negative screenshots about Bridget Otoo to management and some government officials.”

Manasseh neither mentioned nor made insinuations at any personality.



But in an interesting turn of event, Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of the TV’s Good Evening Program has owned up to being the person Manasseh referenced except that in his estimation Manasseh was ‘scared’ of him and so did not mention his name.



Paul Adom-Otchere assumes that his harsh critique of Manasseh has made him a scarecrow in the mind of the award-winning journalist who is now afraid to mention his name.



On the August 5, 2021 edition of the show, Adom-Otchere in a touch screen presentation censured Manasseh's post and called him out for lacking the guts to mention him as the person behind the controversy at Metro TV.



“This guy Manasseh is really beginning to get scared of me. This is him many years ago mentioning my name. He said “Why is Paul Adom-Otchere sending the GJA press statement to other media houses, I know his closeness with Jospong but not with the GJA”. Here he mentions my name. Now the guy has become so scared that he is referring to me but can’t mention my name. He is afraid to mention my name. Years ago he will mention my name but now he is running away,” Adom-Otchere claimed.