Bring Ahmed Suale’s 'murderers to justice' - Mahama charges Akufo-Addo, Police

Late Ahmed Suale

Ghana slumps on latest World Press Freedom ranking

Mahama condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh



Mahama tasks government, police to take Ahmed Suale investigations seriously



Former President John Dramani Mahama has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government together with the Ghana Police Service to bring the murderers of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, to justice.



In a post on his social media page, Mr. Mahama urged the government and the police service to take investigations into the matter ‘seriously’.



The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress made the post while condemning the killing of veteran Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, by Israeli occupation forces in Palestine and demanding justice for her.

“The killing of ace Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is a most condemnable act. For a journalist who has for many years covered and brought us reports of events in Israel and the Middle East region, we all mourn her loss.



“It is our prayer that whoever pulled the trigger and any associates will be brought to justice through an independent and transparent process.



“Having said that, we also note that the murderers of Ghanaian journalist, Ahmed Suale, are still walking free. We call on the Akufo-Addo administration and the Police Service to take this investigation seriously and bring the murderers to justice,” Mahama wrote on his Facebook page.



Ahmed Suale was shot dead on January 16, 2019, near his family home in Madina by unidentified men on motorbikes.



Post his death, six persons were arrested but later granted bail.

There has been no significant development in the investigations regarding the murder case nearly three years after.







