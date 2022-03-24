Bring an economic expert and take out incompetent finance minister - Kumasi residents to Akufo-Addo

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

A section of Ghanaians within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has appealed to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to as a matter of urgency remove Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta from the office as a finance minister and replace him with a more competent person.



Describing him as the worst-performing finance minister in the history of Ghana, the disappointed residents also wondered why the finance minister would always want to rely on empty borrowing and taxes.



They described the borrowing as empty because, according to them, they see no fruit that has been produced from the regular borrowing under this government.



Speaking to some of these residents in areas such as Bantama, Abrepo Junction, Suame Magazine, and Adum, they blamed the finance minister for only knowing how to introduce taxes such as e-levy and other unnecessary taxes.



These residents who were reacting to the address that is set to be done by the finance minister said, they have no hope in the current government as they see no need in the reading of the budget.



According to them, they have no hope in the address that is set to be read by Mr. Ofori Atta.

"This government is only known for deception and scam. We regret wasting our votes for this NPP government. Things are difficult, see, people can't buy anything due to the hardship," a second-hand clothing seller at Adum lamented.



Another resident who spoke to GhanaWeb at the Suame Magazine said, "I think it's high time the president reshuffled his finance minister. All indications point to the fact that the finance minister is out of ideas due to his age."



"We don't want any deception again. What at all are they going to tell us? All we want is for them to take us out of this hardship," another said.



"We're tired of political talks. We've already seen that both NDC and NPP are the same. They're not doing anything to help Ghanaians. A man who only gave his name as Bismark said.



The residents are therefore calling on President Akuffo Addo and his so-called competent men to uplift their game since Ghanaians are suffering.