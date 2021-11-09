Bring an independent investigator to probe election 2020 and I will testify under oath – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• Former President Mahama is restating his call for an independent probe into election 2020

• Mr Mahama wants the EC Chairperson to undergo cross-examination



• The NDC 2020 presidential candidate says he is willing to testify under oath



Former President John Dramani has reiterated for an independent probe into his allegations of fraud and rigging in the 2020 presidential election.



According to the former president, his persistent call despite losing out in an election petition in court is borne out of the refusal of the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa to testify during the trial.



“I want an investigation and so that is why we said come in the witness box and testify under oath and you said you won’t do it. After you refused and I am criticizing you, you are having issues. If you had sat in the witness box and we had asked you all this question, what grounds would I have to be going around to say that you did this or did that,” Mr Mahama in an interview with TV XYZ monitored by GhanaWeb.

Welcoming the EC’s invitation for an investigation into the election, Mr Mahama maintained that he would prefer such an investigation to be conducted by an independent body like the ECOWAS if possible and not the Ghana Police Service.



"That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let's have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate. We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS. ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020. I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box,” Mr Mahama said.



Former President Mahama who was the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition NDC, has on several occasions accused the EC and the government of perpetrating fraud in the elections.



The EC, on the other hand, has refuted the claims insisting that the authenticity of the 2020 election results is evident in the Supreme Court decision to reject Mr Mahama’s petition against the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.