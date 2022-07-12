Bring back Otiko to help us break the 8 - Fmr NPP MP

Otiko Afisa Djaba, Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah has asked the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bring back Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Otiko who was also a former National Women's Organizer of the NPP resigned from active politics a few years ago, citing personal reasons.



However, Collins speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', asked the party to bring back the once firebrand to help them break the 8 in 2024.

He added that the former Minister is one of the strong personalities in the party who is needed to help the party to break the 8.



"She has a strong personality and is very hardworking", he said.