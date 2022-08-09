6
Bring some of our best brains together to save the economy - Mahama advises Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama1212121 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has advised Akufo-Addo to hold a national dialogue and bring together, some of the country's best brains, to solve the current economic crisis.

According to him, this will prepare the country ahead of debt restructuring and negotiation of the IMF programme.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said, “ a national dialogue on the economy, bringing some of our best brains together will serve us well, even as we prepare for debt restructuring and negotiation of an IMF programme.”

He added that, the recent depreciation of the Ghana cedis is indicative of government's failure to win back the confidence of the citizenry and foreign investors.

“The steep depreciation of the Ghana Cedi in recent days, clearly shows that the mid-year review of the 2022 budget failed to win back the confidence of the investor community and the Ghanaian public.”

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
