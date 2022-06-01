Bring your son for medical treatment in Ghana - NPP MP to Adwoa Safo

Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Opoku Ansah

Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Opoku Ansah, has asked Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo, to bring her son to Ghana for treatment rather than stay abroad.



According to him, Adwoa has taken the party for granted after she abandoned her seat for over five months hence the need for the party to take action.



“For you to say that your son is sick is an unfortunate comment to make. If her son is sick, she can bring him to seek medical treatment in Ghana, or does she no longer trust Ghana’s hospitals? For me, I think Adwoa Safo has taken our party for granted and something must be done about it,” Myjoyonline quoted the lawmaker.



Adwoa Safo has been in the news for the past 5 months due to her absence from Parliament and as Minister for Gender.

Following her absence from the Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, directed that she appears before the Privileges Committee for breaching the 15-day rule per Article 97 (1)(c) that says an MP cannot be absent in parliament for the said period without permission.



She was expected to appear before the committee Friday, May 27, 2022, but the committee adjourned the meeting due to the NPP Regional Executive elections which have been scheduled for May 27 and 28.



Meanwhile, the minister has responded to some questions in regards to her absence for some time now.



During an interview with JoyNews the MP said she is unaware of her meeting with the Privileges Committee as she has not been served.



She also indicated that her long absence is due to her son's health which she has to take care of, after which she will return.