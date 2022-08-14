British High Commissioner joins Homowo celebrations

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Naa Okaitoo Nrami I, Gbese Noyaa Manye, joined the people of Ga Mashie to mark this year’s Homowo festivities on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Harriet Thompson who is the Development queen mother of Gbese with the stool name Naa Okaitoo Nrami I, Gbese Noyaa Manye, gleefully partook in the Homowo festivities.



She joined the Gbese Mantse, Royal Majesty, Nii Ayi Bonte II, to sprinkle the kpokpoi on the principal streets of Accra.



Nii Ayi Bonte II, as custom demands, is the first to sprinkle kpokpoi to mark the beginning of hooting at hunger for other chiefs to follow.



The festival attracted some tourists and townsfolk who came to witness the celebration and the beating of the Odadaoo drums by the Gbese Mantse to mark the commencement of the celebrations.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the British High Commissioner expressed her delight in joining in the celebrations.



“It’s been a real honour to be part of the Homowo festival, I’m privileged to have been enstooled as a queen mother for the Gbese kingdom. The theme for today is ending a period of hooting at hunger,” she said.

She added that “It reminds us about what happened to people who had gone before us, the values and the traditions that we still must respect today and also the joy of the end of hunger and ensure people don’t go hungry in future.”



Homowo, which literally translates as "to hoot at hunger" is a pillar of the rich Ga culture which represents the people's historic triumph over famine.



Watch highlights of 2022 Homowo celebrations below







JNA/ DA