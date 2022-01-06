British national arrested for assaulting fire officer and journalist

Christopher Francis Cook is currently in police custody

A British national identified as Christopher Francis Cook, has been arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and a journalist working with Sunyani-based local radio station in the Bono region.



The suspect who operates a mini restaurant is alleged to have hit the forehead of Assistant Station Officer (ASO) Bright Asamoah with a sharp object and slapped Kwabena Danso-Dapaa, a journalist.



He is currently in police custody, pending further investigations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADO) Nasser Bediako, the Bono Regional Safety Officer of the GNFS said, "the incident happened around 1400hours on Wednesday, January 5, saying ASO Asamoah had since been provided with police medical report.”



“The victims were part of a team of police and fire personnel who visited the suspect’s restaurant, as part of the GNFS’s routine exercise to ensure supermarkets, restaurants, shops and drinking spots in the Municipality complied with fire safety measures,” GNA reported



ADO Bediako said the team had earlier visited the restaurant and officially written to the suspect to acquire fire extinguishers to secure the place but the (suspect) failed to do so.



“When the team visited the facility, they realized it did not meet fire safety standards, and in an attempt to close the restaurant, the suspect picked a quarrel and assaulted the fire officer and the journalist who was also conducting an interview”, he added.



When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the story, and added that the suspect had since been granted police inquiry bail.