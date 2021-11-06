British woman of Ghanaian descent dies after undergoing liposuction surgery in Turkey

The late Diarra Akua Eunice Brown

Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, a British lady of Ghanaian descent has died two days after undergoing a liposuction operation in Turkey.

Reports by multiple news outlets in the United Kingdom mentioned that the 28-year-old lady died after undergoing an operation that was meant to remove excess fat from parts of her body.



The Mirror reports that the health facility where the body enhancement process was carried out is located in the Istanbul suburb of Bahcelievler.



The surgery was conducted on October 22, 2021, after which Eunice Brown was discharged on October 24, 2021.



Turkish news portal Sabah reports that Ms. Brown experienced some sudden difficulties when she reported two days later to have the wounds dressed.

The portal mentions the name of the plastic surgeon as SGB and indicates the said surgeon has been arrested following the death.



The surgeon is reported to have narrated that Eunice Brown’s illness was sudden and that he is at loss over what might have triggered the illness.



The body of Eunice Brown has meanwhile been flown to the UK for burial as police continue investigations into the case.