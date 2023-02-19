Broader stakeholder consultation ongoing to fix date for NPP presidential, parliamentary primaries – Ntim

Stephen Ntim is the NPP National Chairman

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim says the party is currently engaging stakeholders and would very soon come out with a timetable for the conduct of the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

According to him, at the party’s last Steering Committee, National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on 2nd February, 2023, it was resolved that due to the importance of this exercise on the party’s electoral fortunes in 2024, there was the need for the party to build consensus among all relevant stakeholders before deciding on timelines for the conduct of the primaries.



“At the right time when a broader stakeholder consultation is done and this decision is eventually taken, the Party would issue appropriate rules and regulations to govern the conduct of these primaries,” Chairman Ntim said while addressing a retreat organized by the Greater Accra Regional NPP Council of Elders at Peduase.

He further pleaded with party members to abide by these rules and regulations in the interest of the party.



“I wish to reiterate the point that as national officers of the Party, not only are we going to be impartial, but will also ensure a level playing field for all prospective aspirants in the conduct of both the parliamentary and presidential primaries,” he added.