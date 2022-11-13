Brogya Genfi challenges legitimacy of Habib Iddrisu to serve as MP

Parliament for Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddrisu

The Ashanti Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Brogya Genfi, has filed a suit against the sitting Member of Parliament for Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddrisu questioning the legitimacy of the legislator.

In a writ filed at the Supreme Court on Monday, November 7, 2022, Brogya Genfi argued that the legislator, who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is constitutionally unfit to run for and be a lawmaker for any constituency in Ghana because he was allegedly convicted of fraud in Australia before 2020 elections.



According to Mr Genfi, a convict, per Article 94(2)(c)(i) of the 1992 constitution is not permitted to hold state and public offices.



The writ which seeks the Apex Court to invoke its original powers to interpret and enforce the constitution named the legislator, the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Attorney-General as defendants.



Responding to the suit against him in an exclusive interview on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Habib Iddrisu denied knowledge of the suit.



According to him, he has heard of rumours concerning the suit but he is yet to be served.

“I have also been hearing it on social media, that is all to it. I have not been served, so whatever I hear, I have to be served to know what it is about,” Iddrisu told host Selorm Adonoo.



The Tolon MP also urged his constituents not to panic over reports of the suit against him, adding that he is innocent of all the allegations.



“But you see, my constituents shouldn't be worried…the allegations against me, I am innocent of it.”



EAN/ESA