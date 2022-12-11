1
Menu
News

‘Brogya’ trends after George Opare Addo retains NDC National Youth Organizer position

Brogya Genfi Soldier Yaw Brogya Genfi

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, fought off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, his sole opponent in the youth election of the party, to retain his position.

Many Twitter users are talking about the loser, Brogya Genfi, rather than the winner, Opare Addo.

Many Tweeps are jabbing him for losing the elections despite the support he had from leading members of the NDC.

“Hello Nemesis ????. Sammy Gyamfi’s Brogya has lost even after endorsements from Kevin, Sam George, and many other bigwigs,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another person said Braogya Genfi, who polled 508 votes in the youth elections, would have gotten 50 votes but for the support of some leading members of the NDC.

Another Tweep who shared a video of Broadcaster Kelvin Taylor berating Opare Addo said, “I brought this up once again for everyone to know the reason why @JDMahama directed @samgeorgegh, @SammyGyamfi and others to openly campaign for Brogya Genfi after he Mahama had given Brogya some thousands of Dollars”.

Others, however, commended Brogya Genfi for putting up a good fight, having lost the election by just 508 votes to 533 votes.

View how Ghanaians reacted to Brogya Genfi’s defeat below:















Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Related Articles: