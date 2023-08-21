'Broke country beating war drums' - Dr Edward Boamah reacts to Ghana’s support to ECOWAS with troops
The former minister for communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has shed light on what he perceives as the root cause of Ghana's economic struggles.
Dr. Boamah's remarks come at a time when the country is grappling with a financial crisis and at the same time throwing its weight behind the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to contribute troops to stop the junta in Niger.
According to him, the current administration's misplaced priorities are worsening the economic hardship faced by Ghanaians.
“Broke country beating war drums! This should tell Ghanaians our suffering is due to poor priorities; and that the government can find the money if...” he said in a tweet.
It can be recalled that the deputy minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, said that if the government decided to contribute troops to support the ECOWAS to deal with the coup situation in Niger, it will do so based on its capacity to fund the deployment.
She stated that no country can give what it does not have hence Ghana’s contribution will depend on its capacity.
