Broken bridge linking Nkroful and Esiama fixed

Initial condition of the road after heavy downpours

Source: GNA

Commuters and passengers plying the Nkroful- Esiama road, in the Ellembelle District, now heave a sigh of relief with the free flow of traffic following the fixing of the temporary bridge which caved in and collapsed last Sunday after the heavy downpour.

The bridge is being used by commuters in the interim following the reconstruction of the main steel bridge over the River Broma by Memphis Metropolitan Construction Limited.



It would be recalled that the bridge between Esiama and Nkroful collapsed last Sunday following a heavy downpour.



Transportation of goods and services came to a standstill as vehicles could not cross to Esiama nor Nkroful and beyond.

When the GNA visited the scene, passengers to and from Esiama had to alight and offload their goods and luggage at the entrance of the bridge and walk through a temporary wooden bridge over the river to their destinations.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, the Engineer at the Memphis Metropolitan Construction site, Papa Adze Hasford said as a temporary measure, the contractor had filled the by-pass and the road had since been open to traffic.