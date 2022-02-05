Broken down truck causes heavy traffic on Amasaman-Nsawam road

Police at the Amasaman Nsawam controlling traffic

The Ghana Police Service has announced that Traffic Police Officers are currently directing traffic caused by a loaded articulated truck obstructing Nsawam-Kumasi bound vehicles at Samsam junction, Medie, between Amasaman and Nsawam on the N6.



According to a post on Facebook, the police have contacted Road Safety Management Services Limited to deploy a recovery truck to assist remove the vehicle and the trailer off the road.



Drivers have been advised to drive cautiously.

below is the statement



PUBLIC NOTICE!



There is a loaded articulated truck that has broken down and the trailer decoupled from the prime mover, obstructing Nsawam Kumasi bound traffic, at Samsam junction, Medie, between Amasaman and Nsawam on the N6.



Traffic Police Officers from Amasaman and Kotoku MTTD are currently at the scene directing traffic. Meanwhile, Road safety Management Services Limited has been contacted to deploy a recovery truck to assist remove the vehicle and the trailer off the road.



Approaching motoring public should drive cautiously.