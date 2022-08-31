Brothers butcher farmer over goat

Two brothers have reportedly inflicted cutlass wounds on a farmer at Atta Ne Atta in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com, Ibrahim Indago was attacked by the brothers who barged into his room and attacked him with a machete.
The brothers after accusing Indago of stealing their father’s goat pulled out the machete and inflicted cuts on him.
In his defence, however, Ibrahim Indago argued that the goat came to be in his possession due to an agreement he had with the father of the two brothers.
According to him, the agreement was that he will have the goat after working on the farmland of the brother’s father.
Meanwhile, a sister of the victim, Sariya Haruna has indicated that the two suspects were arrested following the attack but have since been granted bail.
GA/BOG
