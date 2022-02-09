'Brothers don't inherit brothers' – Anyidoho replies Atta Mills' brothers over Memorial Heritage

L - R: The Mills brothers - Samuel, late John Evans, Cadman

The battle for the control of the legacy of late John Evans Atta Mills, president of the republic of Ghana from 2009 until his death in 2012 continues unabated, with Koku Anyidoho calling out Cadman Mills and Samuel Mills, the brothers of the former President.

The two Atta Mills brothers are instrumental in the formation of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage AMMH which Koku Anyidoho accuses of being fake and attempting to take the glory of his Atta Mills Institute AMI with this year marking 10 years since the death of President Atta Mills.



The two brothers joined ex president John Mahama to launch the JEAM Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana.



According to Koku Anyidoho, in an Angel FM interview, monitored by MyNewsGh.com “brothers don’t inherit brothers. It is sons who inherit their father. There is no where that a brother will inherit his brother”, Koku said in reference to the JEAM Memorial Heritage.



Koku Anyidoho revealed that the son of the late Atta Mills has been actively involved in the AMI and its activities and events.



He revealed an advice late President Rawlings gave the junior Mills when they visited him. Rawlings allegedly advised Mills’ son to take Koku Anyidoho as his real true brother.

According to Koku, Prof Mills son is the rightful person to take over hs father’s legacy and he is “fully onboard the AMI”.



Late Atta Mills served as the vice president of Ghana from 1997 to 2001 under the leadership of Jerry John Rawlings before becoming President. He is the third president under the forth republic and the second vice president in the same republic.



Samuel Atta Mills is the younger brother of the late former president. He is the current member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency in the central region. He was born on Thursday 26th April, 1956. He obtained a GCE from Mfantsipim Senior High School, a Diploma in Education from Komeda College, and a degree and masters from Belmont University.



Dr. Cadman Atta Mills is also a brother of John Evans Atta Mills. He was born on 21st July 1944. He attended Achimota School in the year 1959 and completed 1961. He is a PHD holder in Economics from Boston College in Massachusetts.



Cadman served as an economic adviser to his brother in 2011.