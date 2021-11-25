Brouhaha over NPP office: Former Chief of Staff leaks secrets about the tenancy agreement

NPP office

A former Chief of Staff to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako known as Chairman Wontumi, Mr Akwasi Nti has revealed that his former boss Chairman Wontumi rented the Ashanti Regional Party Office for 5 years not 10 years as he claimed.

The landlady of the NPP Ashanti Regional party office stormed the office with her children to demand unpaid rent arrears from Chairman and other Regional Executives.



The family threatened to close down the office since Chairman Wontumi has breached the rent contract.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP Bernard Antwi Bosiako has emphasized he doesn’t owe the family, saying he rented the place for 10 years.



But the former Chief of Staff for Chairman Wontumi, Mr Akwasi Nti who is the former Fomena Constituency Chairman speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Drive Time Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com explained that, “Chairman Wontumi is lying, I was there when he was renting the office but he never paid for 10 years rent”.

According to him, “Chairman Wontumi rented the house for 5 years but he paid for only 1 year because we thought he can’t win the championship position because it was his first election against Mr Osei Prempeh”



“When Wontumi won the elections against Chairman Osei Prempeh, we went to Aunty Janet of Bompata who is the CEO of Vital Milk and she gave us a cheque of GHC50,000 to pay for 5 years after Wontumi paid Ghc24,000”.



“The family and Chairman Wontumi agreed that he (Chairman Wontumi) will renovate the building and it was in the agreement” Akwasi Nti explained.



He added, “Chairman Wontumi should humble himself and address the issue and stop being arrogant”.