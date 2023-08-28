Brutalizing opponents in an election has no place in modern society – Mahama to Akufo-Addo and Veep

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Electoral brutalities remain a stain on the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.

He was commenting on some reported cases of attacks at the New Patriotic Party’s superdelegates conference.



Mr. Mahama referenced the electoral violence that took place in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the killing of some eight individuals.



“Brutalizing opponents in an election has no place in modern society, especially among members of the same party. Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019 and the murder of 8 innocent citizens in 2020 remain a stain on the legacy of @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia,” he said in a tweet.



“Violence has become the new normal for the NPP. Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians. More so, in an internal contest involving persons who belong to the same party,” he added.

At the just-ended superdelegates conference, the North East regional coordinator for NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, was brutally attacked.



He had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Also, Kennedy Agyapong was outraged and threatened a showdown after his agent in the Central region was chased out of the voting centre.