Bryan Acheampong appointed chairman of Government Building Inventory Committee

A new eight-member Government Building Inventory Committee has been inaugurated by the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye.



The Committee is to be chaired by Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security.



Other members of the Committee include Glory Nana Yaa Nartey (PWD, Prestige); Dr. Anim Odame (Senior Technical Advisor, NDPC); Solomon Osei Gyamera (Ministry of Finance); Mrs. Laura Tetteh (Head of Estate, Lands Commission); Joyce Wereko-Ampim Opoku (Administrator General); (Collins Atta Tabiri (NIB) and Daniel Nii Tackie, (retired Assistant Auditor General) as member secretary.

This, according to a report by dailyguidenetwork.com, is in line with the ministry’s mandate to formulate, monitor and evaluate the implementation of policies, plans and programmes for the sustainable management of public landed properties and in accordance with section 52 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016.



It is also by this that the government has resolved to undertake an inventory of government buildings, both residential and office accommodations across the country, the report added.



The Committee will be mandated to check the integrity of records of government buildings, offices, and residential accommodation; determine the functionality of Government buildings, offices, and accommodation; compile data on properties occupied by retired public servants who continue to live in official bungalows and, or bequeathed those properties to relations; compile data on properties that have either been converted to other uses, or sold outright, among others.



Also, the Committee will be expected to liaise with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for the conduct of physical inventory of all government buildings, offices, and residential accommodations across the country, to attest to the physical existence of such properties.