Bryan Acheampong fights back, replies critics of his 'We won’t hand over power' comment

Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong, a Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency has responded to some National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives who launched scathing attacks on him for saying the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition party in 2025.

According to the MP, the NDC should not be fixated on his remarks; rather, the party should come up with strategies that would inure to their benefit.



In a post he made and available to GhanaWeb, he said: “Instead of focusing and coming up with strategies to help your party with a glint of hope, you are there majoring in minors.”



Bryan Acheampong further cautioned the NDC to not expect power to be handed over to them should the party (NDC) lose the 2024 elections.



“Yoo, 2024 is just around the corner; when you have lost, don’t expect power to be handed to you,” he retorted.



The MP has received backlash from well-meaning Ghanaians and some supporters of the opposition NDC party after uttering what they described as unfortunate, dishonorable and appalling remarks during NPP's health walk, Saturday.

Without mincing words, Bryan Acheampong said that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC. He mentioned that his party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



Among the people who have condemned Bryan Acheampong's remarks include; Sammy Gyamfi the National Communications Officer of the NDC; George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC; Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu; Joseph Yamin, the National Organizer of the NDC among others.



Check out Bryan Acheampong's rebuttal post below:







VKB/BB