Bryan Acheampong is best fit for running mate - Group urges Dr. Bawumia to consider him

Agric minister, Bryan Acheampong and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: DC Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

A group calling itself 'Bryan Acheampong for Running Mate (BA4RM)' has issued a statement galvanising support for Dr. Bryan Acheampong to be chosen as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate for election 2024.

In a statement released on Facebook, on Wednesday, 17th April 2024 and signed by Nana Yaw Osene (Okyeman Mayor), titled "The Conversation Tilts Towards Dr. Bryan Acheampong For Running Mate... Group Tells Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia" urges the NPP flagbearer to consider the current Agriculture Minister as his running for 2024 elections.



The statement avers that, in light of "Dr. Bawumia's unwavering dedication to Ghana’s advancement. The BA4RM group firmly believes that Dr. Bawumia's choice for a running mate should transcend mere entitlement or birthright and instead prioritize the collective interests of the Ghanaian populace," shared the statement.



In further soliciting support for their preferred running mate adds "Our optimism is firmly rooted in the peerless credentials and unmatched dedication of Dr. Bryan Acheampong, whose commitment to community, institution, and individual transformation is unparalleled".



Below is the full statement:



Press Statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



17/04/2024



The conversation Tilts towards Dr. Bryan Acheampong for Running mate ... Group Tells Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



As a collection of individuals deeply committed to Ghana's development and progress, the Bryan Acheampong for Running Mate (BA4RM) Advocacy is compelled to voice our unwavering support for the visionary leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



At this juncture in Ghana's journey towards transformation, we recognize the paramount importance of selecting a running mate who shares Dr. Bawumia's unwavering dedication to Ghana’s advancement. The BA4RM group firmly believes that Dr. Bawumia's choice for running mate should transcend mere entitlement or birthright and instead prioritize the collective interests of the Ghanaian populace.

In light of this, we are confident that Dr. Bawumia will select a running mate who embodies the values, vision, and transformative spirit necessary to propel Ghana forward. Our optimism is firmly rooted in the peerless credentials and unmatched dedication of Dr. Bryan Acheampong, whose commitment to community, institution, and individual transformation is unparalleled.



We urge all factions within the NPP to embrace the principle of collective decision-making in the selection process, recognizing that the chosen running mate must resonate not only with party loyalists but also with floating voters across the political spectrum. Dr. Bryan Acheampong's demonstrated impact and sterling credentials make him the ideal choice to complement Dr. Bawumia's leadership in steering Ghana towards a brighter future.



As we eagerly anticipate Dr. Bawumia's announcement, the BA4RM group extends our peaceful prayers and hopes for a selection process free from internal opposition. Together, with Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Bryan Acheampong at the helm, we are confident that the NPP will break the 8 years cycle and usher in a new era of prosperity and progress for Ghana.



It's B&B for Victory!