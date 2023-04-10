Bryan Acheampong must withdraw reckless comments, apologize – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has lashed out at the Member of Parliament for Abetifi for saying that the governing NPP will not hand over power in 2024 election.

Bryan Acheampong after a Walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of NPP supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023 has stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.



The walk was graced by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Bryan Acheampong further indicated the NPP will ensure it remains in government at all cost.



He cautioned that the NPP would show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that Mr. Acheampong must withdraw and apologize to Ghanaians for his shameless statements.

Below is the full statement by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

BRYAN ACHEAMPONG; THE IRRESPONSIBLE CABINET MINISTER



The tantrums over the weekend in Kwahu by Mr. Bryan Acheampong, a supposed member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a one-time National Security Operative who has recently been confirmed by the parliament of Ghana as the Minister for Agriculture is unfortunate and in bad taste.



I am writing as an elderly citizen of Ghana and a founding member of the New Patriotic Party who cannot sit down unconcerned in the face of such a destructive political statement by some recalcitrant elements in the political class. Without a doubt, the statement by Bryan Acheampong can lead this nation into destruction beyond the extent the Akufo Addo government has caused.



The statement made recently by Mr. Bryan Acheampong during the NPP Unity Walk at Kwahu on the 8th of April 2023 is not only irresponsible but also violent and destructive; a statement that is senseless and uncalled for. For Mr Bryan Acheampong, a cabinet minister of the Republic of Ghana, to have said that “the NPP government will not hand over power to the NDC” even if the opposition wins, and that “whichever way we will employ to ensure NPP stays in power beyond 2024, we will employ”, is not only directed at the NDC, but it is a dangerous threat to our democracy and the 1992 constitution.

I will like to assure Mr. Bryan Acheampong that some of us will not sit down unperturbed as he seeks to press the destructive button of the 4th Republic. And we are resolved in our determination.



Since the removal of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president in 1966, this nation has never known peace politically and economically. We have had a series of coup d’état. The political class comes in for a period and the military takes over. A situation which has retarded our development rather than help it. This has gone on since 1966 until finally through the blood and sweat of gallant soldiers and civilians alike, we had a constitutional rule in 1992.



Mr. Bryan Acheampong with all the properties he has acquired from the Kwahu range to the Akuapem range is known. The question is, can he honestly account for these numerous properties with independent enquiry? Bryan Acheampong’s indiscipline and violent tendency has reached legendary levels and it is about time the President and the NPP leadership called him to sanity. Failure to do that will further injure the party and lead it to a total collapse.



Some of us in the NPP will not sit down unconcerned for such irresponsible behaviours alien to the NPP and inimical to national development to continue. Development is what our country greatly requires now, and as a cabinet minister that is what Bryan Acheampong should address on political platforms such as it was offered him last Saturday.

In conclusion, I advise Mr. Bryan Acheampong to as a matter of urgency, withdraw and render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana for making such destructive, unlawful, unguided, unnecessary and unintelligent political statement. Our time is for sound argument on bread-and-butter issues, not hooliganism.



Thank you.



…Signed…



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe