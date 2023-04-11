Bryan Acheampong's comment is a revelation of NPP’s collective plan to rig 2024 elections - Brogya Genfi

Brogya Genfi, a former national youth organiser of the NDC

Brogya Genfi, a former national youth organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that the “NPP will never hand over power to the NDC” statement made by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, is a revelation of a plot to rig the 2024 elections.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members know that they can never win the 2024 election fairly and have engineered a plan to rig the elections.



Speaking in a UTV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Brogya Genfi added that even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made the same comment as his minister for food and agriculture.



“What Bryan said was a revelation of the plan of the NPP, this is their collective plan. That is why that party has come out to defend him.



“They (the NPP) have realised that the only way they can win the elections is by corrupt means because Ghanaians have lost trust in them because of how they have collapsed the economy and will vote against them.



“This is the plan they have. President Akufo-Addo made the same statement in Kumasi at the NPP delegate congress. He said he will never hand over power to the NDC. Lord Commey has also said that they will never give the power they have to the NPP,” he said in Twi.

Brogya Genfi reiterated that the statement made by Bryan Acheampong and other leading members of the NPP is deliberate to gauge the minds of Ghanaians for their plot.



He added that the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene, a known member of the NPP, to the Electoral Commission forms part of the plan to rig the 2024 elections.



What Bryan Acheampong said:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.



IB/FNOQ