‘Bryan Acheampong’s comment is tantamount to coup d'etat’ – IDEG

Bryan Acheampong, MP and Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey (IDEG) Director

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, has condemned recent comments deemed controversial by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso over the weekend, Bryan Acheampong stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand power over to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This statement has sparked outrage among opposition parties and civil society groups, who see it as a threat to Ghana's democracy.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM’s Midday News on April 12, 2023, Dr. Akwetey stated that Bryan Acheampong's comment is unacceptable and can potentially cause violence in the country, calling it a "coup d'état in the making."



He called on the police to immediately invite the minister and investigate the matter.



“What they reported that he has said that ‘we won't hand over’ is tantamount to a coup, okay, because in our constitution, if you claim you won’t hand over after losing an election, it is a very serious matter.

"Or anybody who wants to use force to take power is criminal behaviour, it can cause conflict and it can affect the whole country, especially the presidency.



“For me, the reason why I think they need to go to the police is that such a statement can cause conflict in the country,” he said.



Dr. Akwetey added that it is important that the police take the matter seriously and investigate it thoroughly because Ghana's democracy must be protected at all costs.



The opposition NDC has also condemned Bryan Acheampong's statement, the party has called on the government to take swift action to address the matter and ensure that the upcoming elections are free and fair.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







AM/SARA