Bryan Acheampong’s comment was an answer to NDC’s 'foolish' rants - Ernest Owusu Bempah

A Deputy Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah sided with Bryan Acheampong's recent political statement.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency comment was somewhat “deliberate” in response to political threats by the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“What he said was to answer former President John Mahama and Johsnson Asiedu Nketiah . . . we are sounding a warning to them. We will match them boot-for-boot because we also have the men,” he noted.



Bryan Acheampong was emphatic that his party, the New Patriotic Party will ensure that they remain in power in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Acheampong maintained that the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.

According to him, the NPP has the men to match the opposition National Democratic Congress boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that, "we will show NDC that we have the men if they want to intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



Listen to the full interview:



