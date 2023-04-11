Bryan Acheampong’s violent tendency has reached legendary levels – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Nyaho--Tamakloe and Bryan Acheampong

A founding Member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said the indiscipline of Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong has reached legendary levels hence he must be called to sanity.

“Bryan Acheampong’s indiscipline and violent tendency has reached legendary levels and it is about time the President and the NPP leadership called him to sanity,” the founding member of the NPP said in a statement issued on Monday, 10 April 2023, in reaction to comments made by the Agriculture Minister when he addressed party supporters at Abetifi in the Eastern Region.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe noted failure on the part of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to bring the Agriculture Minister to sanity “will further injure” the NPP and lead it to “a total collapse.”



The founding Member of the NPP also questioned the source of wealth of the Agriculture Minister.



“Mr. Bryan Acheampong with all the properties he has acquired from the Kwahu range to the Akuapem range are known. The question is, can he honestly account for these numerous properties with independent enquiry?" he asked.



He stressed that what the country requires is development, which is what the Agriculture Minister should have addressed when he was offered the political platform.



“Some of us in the NPP will not sit down unconcerned for such irresponsible behaviors alien to the NPP and inimical to national development to continue.

“Development is what our country greatly requires now, and as a cabinet minister that is what Bryan Acheampong should address on political platforms such as it was offered him last Saturday,” he said.



He, therefore, advised the Minister to apologise to Ghanaians.



“I advise Mr Bryan Acheampong to, as a matter of urgency, withdraw and render an unqualified apology to the good people of Ghana for making such destructive, unlawful, unguided, unnecessary and unintelligent political statement.



“Our time is for sound argument on bread-and-butter issues, not hooliganism,” he admonished.



The Minister, addressing party supporters on Saturday, 8 March 2023, said should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dare to use “threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we [the New Patriotic Party] will let them know we have the men,” stressing: “We will show them that we have the men. We have the men.”



Mr Achempong, who is also the former Minister of State in charge of National Security and the MP for Abetifi noted the: “NDC party will collapse.”

According to him, the NPP will never hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 polls, adding that the incumbent party will do everything at all cost to hold on to power.



“It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC.”



“It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost,” he declared.



In his view, the government is fixing the economy, which will inure to the NPP’s electoral fortunes.



“Now with the way things are changing, the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down,” he said.