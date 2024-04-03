Bryan Acheampong won't risk losing his hotels to post-election chaos – Maleek Basintale

Maleek Basintale

A Deputy National Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Maleekk Basintale has lashed out on the Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, over his recent controversial comments on handing over power.

Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region, over the weekend reiterated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not relinquish power to the NDC because the NPP will win the 2024 elections.



However, in a Facebook post, the NDC spokesperson chided the Minister for the statement and stressed that the MP had made investments in the country’s economy and would not want to mess with his toil in the name of politics.

“He won’t risk losing his hotel Rock City and his new toy, La Palm, to war,” he said in a March 31, 2024, Facebook post tasking NPP youth to ignore the minister's views.



Basintale believes the minister’s comment, although uncalled for, cannot materialize.