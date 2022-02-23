Buaben Asamoa reacts to Ken Agyapong's insults at him

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has reacted to insults hurled at him by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.
Kennedy Agyapong after Buaben Asamoa called for sanctions against him (Kennedy Agyapong) over his recent criticism of colleague NPP Parliamentarian Sarah Adwoa Safo described him (Buaben Asamoah) as a failed lawyer.
Kennedy Agyapong further added, “He [Yaw Buaben Asamoa] is a waste to the party. I have told you everything that is going on in the party, what role has he played? The problems we’re facing in the NPP with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. His arrogance, he lost because of his arrogance at Adenta and now he is coming out with a tweet.
Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has reacted to insults hurled at him by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.
Kennedy Agyapong after Buaben Asamoa called for sanctions against him (Kennedy Agyapong) over his recent criticism of colleague NPP Parliamentarian Sarah Adwoa Safo described him (Buaben Asamoah) as a failed lawyer.
Kennedy Agyapong further added, “He [Yaw Buaben Asamoa] is a waste to the party. I have told you everything that is going on in the party, what role has he played? The problems we’re facing in the NPP with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. His arrogance, he lost because of his arrogance at Adenta and now he is coming out with a tweet.
“All the current executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if they don’t vote them out I will form a political party,” he told Accra-based radio on Tuesday, February 22.
Yaw Buaben Asamoa reacting to Kennedy’s statements in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show sarcastically said, “Kennedy Agyapong has more wisdom than every Ghanaian. He is so sensible and understands politics better than every Ghanaian. I just pray the pot of wisdom he is carrying doesn’t fall and crack like that of Kwaku Ananse.”
Buaben Asamoa described utterances of Kennedy Agyapong as unfair to Adwoa Safo and the NPP hence reasons for his call for disciplinary action against him (Kennedy).
“I don’t think Kennedy should be telling the world what we are discussing indoors, it is not fair to the party at this time. He should be disciplined,” he said.
Kennedy Agyapong had raised issues against the conduct of Sarah Adwoa Safo.
He said that the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has failed in life for requesting that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.
- Buaben Asamoa cause of NPP's Communication problems - Ken Agyapong
- Step down for Justin Kodua – John Boadu told
- Fire Adwoa Safo – NPP Communicator to Prez Akufo-Addo
- That guy should be fired, he’s a waste to the party – Ken Agyapong descends on Buaben Asamoa
- NPP extends sale of polling station forms
- Read all related articles