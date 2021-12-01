Budget Approval: We applied the law without desecrating the Speakership – Annor-Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus in Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said that the Majority in Parliament used the law in approving the 2022 budget.

According to him, the law is supreme and its application in Tuesday's proceedings was matured unlike what happened on November 26, 2021, when the Minority rejected the budget.



The Lawmaker made this known in a tweet after the Majority in Parliament approved the 2022 budget that has received criticism from a cross-section of Ghanaians.



He said, “At the end of the day, the law is supreme. We have applied the law, and we have applied it with maturity without desecrating the Speakership”.



Background



The 2022 budget that was rejected by the Minority in Parliament has been approved by the Majority in Parliament at today’s sitting.

The approval of the Budget was done by Deputy Speaker of Parliament who sat in for Alban Sumana Bagbin who is out of the country for a medical review.



Speaking on the approval, Joe Osei Owusu said “The House has adopted the Financial statement and approved the budget statement for the ensuing year ending 31st December 2021”.The Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu then asked that the rejection of the budget by the Minority on November 27, 2021, be set aside.



He said the Minority engaged in illegality with the disapproval of the budget.



He said the process “did not meet the test established under Article 104,” because Parliament did not have the required numbers to be present in the chamber for purposes of taking decisions”.Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament did not sit throughout the process.