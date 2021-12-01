Budget approval: FixingTheCountry Ghana takes on ‘incompetent, hypocritical’ minority

Convenor of the #FixingTheCountry Ghana, Hopeson Adorye

#FixingTheCountry Ghana, a group with affiliations to the governing New Patriotic Party has descended heavily on the Minority caucus of Parliament over their display during discussions on the 2022 budget.

The group at a press conference accused the minority members of double standards and incompetence.



Hopeson Adorye, the convenor of the group accused the leadership of the minority and some executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress of championing their personal interest by attending a meeting in which they were due some allowances.



Hopeson Adorye urged Ghanaians not to fall for what he views to be ‘wicked lies’ from the NDC to capture political power.



“We are before you to express our shock, dismay, and utter surprise at the chicanery of the nation-wreckers of the minority side in parliament led by their Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and supported by the national executives of the NDC. Not only are we here to express our disenchantment, we are also here to demonstrate why the conduct of the minority clearly indicates that they are a bunch of greedy, incompetent, selfish, hypocritical, and self-aggrandising dishonourable persons.



"We will show you again, why we reiterate our position that these people do not have the country at the forefront of their minds. They are only interested in warming their way into the hearts of the people of Ghana to be able to come back to power by resorting to wicked lies and unfounded propaganda.”

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the member of the minority boycotted sitting on grounds that they suspected acting Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu to deliberately ignore them and help the majority side advance the interest of the government.



Hopeson Adorye at the press conference refuted the assertions, slamming the NDC MPs for not showing up for discussions on the budget.



He shuddered to understand why the NDC MPs would boycott voting on the budget but attend committee meetings where various aspects of the budgets would be debated.



“Our main point of call today is to question the minority’s intention to sneak into budget estimates committee sittings! Why did they refuse to come to the chamber to approve the budget after a long meeting by both sides? If they will not participate in any proceedings pertaining to the budget in Chambers, why will they participate in any proceeding at the committee level? Is the committee level not an extension of parliament? Wouldn't the reports of the various budget estimate committees be brought before the plenary for approval? So who will sit at the plenary to approve works they have done at the budget estimates committee levels? This is absolutely incredible."