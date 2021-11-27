Budget debate: I can’t give you time to engage leadership – Speaker rejects Ofori-Atta’s plea

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has rejected an application from finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be afforded the opportunity to engage the leadership of both majority and minority ahead of the conclusion of debate on the 2022 budget and economic policy of government.

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who moved the application on behalf of Ken Ofori-Atta argued the move is to afford the minister the chance to address concerns of the minority on imposition of taxes such as the E-Levy in order to secure consensus.



Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu however prayed the speaker to be allowed to proceed with his concluding debate before the minister comes in.



The speaker ruled the minister can have the opportunity to state whatever brought him to parliament after the minority is done with its debate.

Haruna Iddrisu in his debate stated the minority will not approve the economic policy of government until the E-Levy is scrapped and allocations are made for phase two of the sea defence project in Keta.



MPs from both sides are in the chamber including one of the two whose availability were in question such as Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong who was far away in the USA.



Dome Kwabenya MP Sara Adwoa Safo is however still missing from the chamber.