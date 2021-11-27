Budget rejection: It will be in your wild dream to think this would be allowed to stand - Majority

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh

Majority describes budget rejection as 'unconstitutional'

We have 'killed the killer budget', Minority



Okudzeto urges govt to present another budget



The Majority Caucus in Parliament is readying itself for a showdown with the minority side over the rejection of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.



Responding to a celebration of the rejection by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George, the Majority Chief Whip Frank Anor Dompreh said the rejection was not in tandem with the Constitution.



“You abused and insulted the Constitution of the Republic. It would be in your wild dream to think that this would be allowed to stand. We will kill your killer intentions by 'teaching' you the law. The law is Supreme!” he said in a tweet on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

