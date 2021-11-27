Budget rejection: It will be in your wild dream to think this would be allowed to stand - Majority

Majority describes budget rejection as 'unconstitutional'
We have 'killed the killer budget', Minority
Okudzeto urges govt to present another budget
The Majority Caucus in Parliament is readying itself for a showdown with the minority side over the rejection of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.
Responding to a celebration of the rejection by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George, the Majority Chief Whip Frank Anor Dompreh said the rejection was not in tandem with the Constitution.
“You abused and insulted the Constitution of the Republic. It would be in your wild dream to think that this would be allowed to stand. We will kill your killer intentions by 'teaching' you the law. The law is Supreme!” he said in a tweet on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
You abused and insulted the Constitution of the Republic. It would be in your wild dream to think that this would be allowed to stand. We will kill your killer intentions by 'teaching' you the law. The law is Supreme! https://t.co/hKBu0KbzdK— Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) November 27, 2021
Already, the majority caucus in parliament through its leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has described the rejection of the 2022 budget as unconstitutional thus would not be allowed to stand.
But the minority said the rejection puts finality to the budget presented by the finance minister on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
North MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has meanwhile urged government “to eat humble pie and present another budget which must be a product of broad consultation with the Ghanaian people”.
The Minority MPs prior to the voting on the budget statement had served notice to reject it particularly based on the e-levy component which will slap a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions on digital platforms.
