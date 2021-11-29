Budget rejection: Show leadership, address economic uncertainty- Adongo to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has charged President Akufo-Addo to show leadership in the midst of the Economic uncertainties occasioned by the rejection of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government.

The minority MPs voted to reject the budget after the majority boycotted proceedings last Friday.



The NDC MPs have been demanding the suspension of some revenue mobilisation measures announced in the 2022 budget such as the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) which targets Mobile Money Transactions, remittances, and bank transfers. The NDC MPs among other demands were also against the 15% increment in fees and charges of government contained in the budget.



Even though the governing majority through its leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu insists the rejection of the budget is unconstitutional given the fact that the House lacked the article 104 requirement of half of the entire membership of the 275 lawmakers before a decision could be taken. The Suame MP has consequently asked the public to disregard the rejection of the budget arguing the document still stands.



But in an open letter to the President, Mr. Adongo argued dialogue is the only way out and must be led by the President.



“The eighth parliament is absolutely different from the previous parliaments. As a result, it also comes with different dynamics, making the Leadership of consensus-building a critical imperative to push Ghana ahead. This is why I expect the president, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move in swiftly to pull the country together and along with Government to tame the uncertainty surrounding the economy”.



The deputy ranking member for the finance committee is also asking both majority and minority leadership of Parliament to cease the public display of acrimony



“Both sides must call their troops to order but the onus lies most on the sitting president whose economic policies are on the table for approval to show leadership by calling his troops to tone down on the rhetoric and verbal assault and rantings.”

Mr. Adongo has however questioned the dismissive posture of government and the NPP majority about concerns of the NDC MPs especially given the close numbers in parliament. According to him, there should have been broader consultations before the budget was presented.



“You cannot present a budget laced with controversies to an equally divided house where you do not have the absolute majority to pass it and refuse to engage the other parties, explain your side of the issues and to obtain their concerns.”



“It however appears, the ruling government does not believe in this civil consultative process as a practice in democracy. In best practices, such consultations are often held with all the relevant stakeholders long before the policies are outdoored. The consultations don’t happen in parliament only when a vote is about to be taken and the Minister is sensing the danger of defeat.” He stated.



He added “The reaction of ordinary Ghanaians and other stakeholders to the policies contained in the 2022 budget as soon as it was read by the Finance Minister is ample testimony that most of the various stakeholders were not consulted. That is not a good sign and that cannot be the way to govern in a civil democratic dispensation.”



Adongo warned of dire consequences if the current impasse is not resolved soon for the 2022 budget to be approved. According to the attacks on Speaker Alban Bagbin from elements within the government must stop.



“We cannot pretend that nothing is wrong when the nation is deeply divided this way in the middle. Things can only get worse if there is no leadership intervention to halt the use of offensive words and rather build consensus around the points of disagreement in the budget.



"It must again be said clearly that, you cannot in one breath be calling for consensus, while in another breath, you are exhibiting aggression and unleashing your party executives to go on a verbal offensive. Worse of it, it is done with a sly and insidious attempt to undermine the other stakeholders including the Speaker of Parliament.”

The response of the capital market to the rejection of the budget, Mr. Adongo argues will not be favourable to Ghana and thus a quicker resolution is needed.



“The capital markets are are sophisticated and very sensitive to all the happenings around, especially for economies like ours that have a very unique appetite for borrowing. With all these uncertainties, I fear the response of these capital markets in the coming days may not be good for us.” He concluded



Below are details of the letter of Adongo to President Akufo-Addo



Hon Adongo to H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



I call on H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana to show leadership in the wake of disagreement in getting his Budget and fiscal policy statement for the year 2022 approved.



The eighth parliament is absolutely different from the previous parliaments. As a result, it also comes with different dynamics, making the Leadership of consensus-building a critical imperative to push Ghana ahead. This is why I expect the president, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move-in swiftly to pull the country together and along with Government to tame the uncertainty surrounding the economy.



Both sides must call their troops to order but the onus lies most on the sitting president whose economic policies are on the table for approval to show that leadership by calling his troops to her build britone down on the rhetoric and verbal assault and ratdges.

You cannot present a budget laced with controversies to an equally divided house where you do not have the absolute majority to pass it and refuse to engage the other parties, explain your side of the issues, and obtain their concerns.



It however appears the ruling government does not believe in this civil consultative process as a practice in democracy.



"In best practices, such consultations are often held with all the relevant stakeholders long before the policies are outdoored. The consultations don’t happen in parliament only when a vote is about to be taken and the Minister is sensing the danger of defeat.



The reaction of ordinary Ghanaians and other stakeholders to the policies contained in the 2022 budget soon as it was read by the Finance Minister is ample testimony that most of the various stakeholders were not consulted. That is not a good sign and that cannot be the way to govern in a civil democratic dispensation. We cannot pretend that nothing is wrong when the nation is deeply divided this way in the middle.



Things can only get worse if there is no leadership intervention to halt the use of offensive words and rather build consensus around the points of disagreement in the budget. It must again be said clearly that, you cannot in one breath be calling for consensus, while in another breath, you are exhibiting aggression and unleashing your party executives to go on a verbal offensive. Worse of it, it is done with a sly and insidious attempt to undermine the other stakeholders including the Speaker of Parliament.



The capital markets are sophisticated and very sensitive to all the happenings around, especially for economies like ours that have a very unique appetite for borrowing. With all these uncertainties, I fear the response of these capital markets in the coming days may not be good for us.



The president and his team must recognise that any attempt to exploit the absence of the speaker of Parliament, the RT Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin from the jurisdiction of Ghana will only widen the existing gulf.

A long drawn out budget wraggling will only hurt us all further as several MMDAs may not get the needed approval early enough for their estimates and the almighty appropriations.



There can be no winners with confrontational leadership under these circumstances. The only way out of this stalemate is the much-needed consensus-style leadership to calm the tensed environment and give people of the socioeconomic divide, equal consideration by seeking their inputs and concerns.



Consensus style leaders are collaborative and democratic in nature. They emphasise inclusion and consensus building as pathways to better decision-making.



They leverage listening and empathy in order to ensure all perspectives are heard. This is my humble expectation of the president.



It is better late than never.