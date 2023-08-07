BuduAtta students devastated as headmaster failed for register them for BECE after collecting registration fees

A student seen crying after finding out she was not registered to take part in the BECE

In a shocking revelation, the headmaster of BuduAtta Basic School has been accused of collecting registration fees from students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) but failed to register them, resulting in numerous students being left unregistered for the examination.

Reports indicate that the headmaster allegedly collected registration fees for both the BECE and mock examinations from parents, promising that their children would be duly registered for the upcoming examination.



However, the examination commenced Monday, August 7, 2023, only for the students to move to the examinations centres to find out that their index numbers were not included in the list of registered candidates.



One of students who was devastated by the situation was seen weeping uncontrollably as she was being consoled by teachers and invigilators who shared in their pain.



Parents who spoke to the media expressed disappointment at the situation and called for a punitive action to be taken against the said headmaster.

“I paid for all the registrations regarding the examination but my child said she went to look for her index number but found out that she was not part. As a result, she was not able to write this BECE,” one of the parents narrated.



Another also said “my ward prepared to come and write the exams. He came to the exam centre and was told that his name was not included. If it were you and your ward is in this situation, how will you feel? It hurts that you pay for your ward throughout the stages only for him to be told that his name is not included in the registered candidates for the BECE, I mean it will hurt you.”



One other parent narrated his situation which is similar of the others.



He said “you will spend on your ward expecting that in future he or she can get something meaningful to do. But having situation, it’s not the best, its worrying. We called the headmaster, and he pretends as though he doesn’t know us. Meanwhile you have collected the money and you didn’t register the students.

“If it continues like this, are you not collapsing the school or causing loss to the government? So, we plead that the government speaks with the headmaster or punish him to serve as a deterrent for others,” he also added.





