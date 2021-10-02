Buduburam Camp has outlived its usefulness - DCE

The camp was built to accomodate refugees from the subregion

The Gomoa East District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), Solomon Quarm, has posited that the Buduburam camp has outlived its purpose and will be demolished as planned.

He indicated that the Gomoa East District Assembly will not relent on their decision to demolish the zone.



According to him, they expect the residents to vacate willingly to pave way for the redevelopment of the area.



He explained that residents were given prior notice over the planned demolition and are expected to vacate the area.



He disclosed that the residents were given the notice on August 3, 2021, and the notice expired, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

“The camp was a dormitory for refugees but it has now outlived its usefulness. We gave out the land and now we want our land back for other activities and that shouldn’t be too much to ask. They can move to any part of Ghana to continue their engagement,” he said.



Some angry residents, clad in red, on Wednesday besieged the Gomoa Budumburam Police Station to demand a halt to the demolition exercise during which four people were arrested.



But the DCE says this will not discourage them from demolishing the area.