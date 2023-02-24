0
Menu
News

Buduburam: Clear refugees and give u back our land – Family to government

Nigerina Refugees In Queue Cameroon 696x464 File Photo

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Family members of Nana Kobina Ekwam, founder of Sompa Church and affectionately known as Ekwam, have petitioned the government to return the late prophet’s property to them.

Doris Owusu Afriyie, one of his granddaughters, narrated their ordeal, saying a banter between Prophet Ekwam and one J. Boadi, a military officer, led to his arrest in the early 1990s.

At the time, the military officer sought healing from the prophet. J. Boadi continued to pitch camp with the prophet’s family as a church member after being healed of his illness. Nana Ekwam and his brother were arrested as a result. Liberian refugees had been brought to the area without his knowledge before they were released from custody.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: