Buduburam: Headteacher, wife, five children burnt to ashes at home

A headmaster his wife and five children were burnt into ashes

A Basic School Headmaster at Gomoa Budumburam in the Gomoa East District, his wife and five children have been burnt into ashes in a home fire outbreak.

The 60-year-old Robert Assan Donkoh and their family lost their lives in the fire which occurred in the teacher's bungalow at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam.



According to residents, the fire started around 5:30 am Friday dawn, efforts to douse the fire failed to yield any efforts.p



An Eyewitness Isaah Bentley told Starr News’ Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan that they could not help the family because of the nature of the building.



Meanwhile, the Gomoa Buduburam, Assistant Fire Officer in charge of Operations, ADO2 Patrick Banwa who came to the scene with his team said they have commenced investigations to unravel the cause of the fire.

He advised residents to turn off their electrical gadgets when not in use.



The Assemblyman for Buduburam Electoral Area Lot Arthur disclosed that the incident was the third in a roll and called on the government to resource the Buduburam Fire Station so as to effectively combat fire outbreaks in the area.



The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital Mortuary.