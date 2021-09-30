Buduburam demolition: Frustrated Liberians explain why they can't leave camp

Some of the squatters frantically moving about the Buduburam Camp

• The Buduburam Camp is to be demolished

• Some of the Liberians have been there since 1990



• They spoke to GhanaWeb TV about how near-impossible it will be to get new settlements



A number of Liberian settlers at the Buduburam Camp have expressed misgivings about the decision by the government to demolish their settlement and leave them homeless.



The Gomoa East District Security Council had issued a final notice to the inhabitants of the Camp, stating that it would begin the demolition exercise after the expiration of the deadline given them, which is September 30, 2021.



The exercise, at one of Ghana’s known refugee camps, is aimed at clearing the squatters and suspected miscreants from that area and pave way for the redevelopment of the area.



As part of the redevelopment, it will make way for the free movement of vehicles on the Accra-Cape Coast Road, and will be used for the construction of a senior high school, a residential community and a modern market.

But seeing that their deadline was due and with little interactions with the leadership of the district on possible extensions or new arrangements for them, hundreds of those affected poured onto their streets in anger.



Speaking with GhanaWeb TV when the crew visited the area to ascertain how far plans had advanced on the intended demolition, some of them shared their frustrations.



They explained how it would be almost impossible to go anywhere else when they don’t have permits to work in Ghana, and have near-to no family still left in Liberia to return to.



Others, however, have shown willingness to leave the country as long as they are given some compensations to do so, and the land borders open for them to travel through.



Watch some of them speak to GhanaWeb TV: