Buduburam inferno: One-week memorial service held for families of seven

Source: GNA

The one-week remembrance service for the late headteacher who perished in an inferno together with his wife and five children at Big Apple, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam has been held.

The ceremony was held at the durbar grounds of the town in an atmosphere of grief and sorrow with the expression of despair on the faces of family members, staff of the Gomoa East District Education Directorate, teachers and pupils of the Gomoa Buduburam D/A Basic School D, where Mr Robert Assan Donkor headed until his demise.



Mr Assan, his wife, Doris Agyeiwaa and five children, Fii, Oteng, a child with special needs, Sarpong, Obrempong and their seven-month-old baby girl were wiped out by the fire that ravaged their apartment, a teachers/ doctors’ flats, at Big Apple on Saturday, January 15, 2022.



Mr Assan and his family, according to neighbours, had lived in the apartment for not less than six years.



The brother of the headteacher and family spokesperson, Mr Kweku Assan Donkor, described Mr Assan as a “calm and intelligent” person who excelled in his career and everything he did.



“He performed well as a Head teacher and ensured his students scored 100 per cent in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) because of the policies he put in place to upgrade their academic performance” he said.

He announced that the final funeral service for the wife of the headteacher and the children would be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Kade in the Eastern Region, while that of Mr Assan had been scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022.



Madam Francisca Esi De-Graft Johnson, the District Education Director, while consoling the family, revealed that the demise of the headteacher had created a great vacuum in the school.



Acknowledging the impact of the incident on his pupils, Madam Johnson noted that arrangement had been made for counselors to counsel them to forestall depression among them.



Meanwhile, she said plans were afoot to fill the vacuum created by the “tragic” incident to put the school back on track.



On his part, the Chief of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel II, indicated that the traditional authority would perform rituals to cleanse the residence, where the incident occurred and urged the public to be extra careful when using fire, particularly in the season of harmattan.