Buem Constituency has not benefited from 1D1F policy – Kofi Adams

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem Constituency, has disclosed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has forsaken a factory in the Buem Constituency to the mercies of unfavorable weather conditions after its sod cutting.

The former NDC National Organizer indicated that most of the projects under the NPP have “confused” priorities.



According to Kofi Adams, fertilizers and mass spraying which were promised the constituency for the mass production of cocoa and ginger have not been fulfilled.



“Fertilizers, mass spraying and all those stuff have fallen into the drains. Even for the 1D1F, a single factory has not been built in Buem under the NPP’s so called 1D1F.



"Sod cutting was done somewhere November 2018 and till date, not even a block can be seen there. There is nothing going on there.

"Most of their projects have been changed from one phase to another,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on an interview in Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” show.



Despite being a member of the biggest opposition in the country, Kofi Adams, admitted these initiatives would contribute a great deal of benefits to the development of the country if the reigning NPP government are committed to completing abandoned projects



“We hope they would be committed and invest energy into them. Because when these things are done, it will help the country’s development.



"A place where lots of gingers are cultivated from in the whole of Ghana can be found in my constituency,” he said.