Buem Traditional Council receives report on wrongful installation of Omanhene

Nana Asiedu Ogyamante (L) presenting the report to Amankrado Ohene Adu

The committee of Amankrados and kingmakers appointed to look into the wrongful installation of Eric Ofori, a public servant, as Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Paramount Chief of Buem, has submitted its report to the Buem Traditional Council.

This comes five months after the Amankrados of the Opasua towns of the Buem Traditional Area, in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region, performed cleansing rites at the Royal Street of Jasikan, to avoid the wrath of the ancestors on them over the wrongful installation.



The Opasua of Buem, made up of Bodada, Okadjakrom, and Jasikan, plays a significant role in the installation of the Omanhene of Buem.



Nana Asiedu Ogyamante, Amankrado of Guaman-Buem, presented the report to Amankrado OheneAdu of Kudje-Buem, who received it on behalf of Nana Opraw Akwesi Akuamoah VIII, acting President of the Buem Traditional Council, at a mini-durbar at Dzolu-Buem, on Wednesday.



Touching on some aspects of the report prior to the presentation, Amankrado Agyei-Quansah, Amankrado of Okadjakrom, explained that Mr Eric Ofori was not the right person to be enstooled as Nana Aburam Akpandja V because he did not hail from Bodada.

The cleansing rites on May 14, this year was to acknowledge the mistake made in allowing Eric Ofori to be enstooled as Nana AburamAkpandja V, he stated.



Meanwhile, AmankradoAgyei-Quansah who is also chairman of the Buem Amankrados Association, recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier acceded to a request by the Buem Amankrados and cancelled a planned courtesy call on him by Eric Ofori, who was holding himself out as Nana Aburam Akpandja V.



According to him, Amankrado Agyei-Quansah, the BuemAmankrados in July this year, formally informed the Oti Region House of Chiefs of the wrongful installation and asked the house not to recognize Eric Ofori as Nana Aburam Akpandja V.



“After taking all these steps, the door is now open for the chiefs to take a decisive step by installing a Nana AburamAkpandja V as Paramount Chief of Buem Traditional Area,” Amankrado Agyei-Quansah said.