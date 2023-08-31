Bugri Naabu asked for my CV to lobby for me to become IGP – COP Alex Mensah

Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Commissioner of Police (COP) of the Ghana Police Service, George Alex Mensah, has disclosed that he sent his CV to Bugri Naabu to lobby on his behalf to advance his candidacy for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) position.

He said this when he appeared before the 7-member committee formed by parliament to investigate the leaked tape that sought to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



According to COP Mensah, the purpose of sending his CV to the former Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu was for him to lead the police service as an IGP.



He was responding to a question posed to him by one of the committee members.



He said “My CV was given to somebody whom Bugri Naabu sent to come and collect from me.



“The purpose was for him to go and lobby for me to become the IGP,” he added.



COP Mensah went on to say that he has been lobbying to lead the service since 2017.

“And that was not the first time lobbying went on, we have been lobbying from 2017 to become IGP,” he added.



NW/AW



