Bugri Naabu gave CV of COP Mensah to IGP, I’ve people who can testify to this – Supt Asare

Superintendent George Lysander Asare, one of the senior police officers in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has made some wild allegations against the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Aside from his allegation that the IGP sent people to record the leaked tape, Supt Asare has said that a CV of COP Mensah, the police officer who was allegedly scheming to be the replacement of Dampare in the leaked tap, which was meant to be given to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was given to the IGP.



Lysander Asare, who made these allegations at the public hearing on the leaked tape being held by a committee of parliament, on Monday, said that the two police officers who recorded the tape at the office of Bugri Naabu, were given the CV of COP Mensah which was to be given to the IGP.



He added that these two officers are prepared to testify before the committee.



“… the CV that was collected from commissioner (Mensah) and sent to Bugri Naabu by those boys, are prepared to come here and testify.



“They are two, they collected it and sent it to Bugri Naabu and gave the CV that was intended for the appointing authority, he gave it to the IGP,” he said.

“I would be happy that I would say more in camera because it is not a healthy development at all,” he added.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



