Buhari, others in Accra for ECOWAS summit

120581528 Muhammadubuhariyorubanationipobgatzbehaveforunitednationsgeneralassembly Nigeriapresidenc Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to join other West African leaders in Accra, Ghana today, Saturday (June 4, 2022) for an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The summit would focus on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region, said Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will today Saturday, June 4 in Accra, Ghana attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

“The Summit, which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

“The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.

“The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar,” the statement by Femi Adesina read in part.

Buhari will return to Abuja at the end of the Summit on Saturday.

