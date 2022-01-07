Bui Power completes construction of 1MWp Floating Solar PV System

The Floating Solar PV System is the first of its kind in West Africa

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has completed the construction of an initial 1MWp of a proposed 5MWp Floating Solar PV System on the Bui reservoir.

This makes it the first of its kind in West Africa.



A floating solar power plant is an innovative approach of using photovoltaic modules on water infrastructures to conserve the land along with an increase in efficiency of the module.



Additionally, the water is also conserved due to a reduction in evaporation of water from the water body.



The plant can be installed on a pond, lake, reservoir, or on any other water body.



Commenting on this, Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana, who is also a lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for this achievement.

He said this is an indication that the government is committed to green and renewable energy.



“This is testament to the government’s commitment to green and renewable energy. Kudos Mr. President,” he said.



